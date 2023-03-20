NFF denies sacking Finidi, Shorunmu

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has issued a statement decrying media reports that it sacked two members of the Super Eagles’ technical crew, Finidi George and Ike Shorunmu from the team.

The Super Eagles are currently in camp ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Guinea-Bissau, and both coaching crew members are not available with the team.

It raised speculations in the media that the football house may have sacked both coaches, but the NFF, in a statement, explained their absence.

Thr statement read: “As part of cost-cutting measures instituted at the beginning of the new administration, we established a rotation policy among the assistant coaches, based on the high number, which was agreed with all of them.

“The last time that the team had a programme, Mr. Finidi George was the person who travelled for the friendly match in Portugal. This rotation policy is only for matches. When there is a tournament, all of them will be with the team.

“He knew at that time that the next trip would be that of Mr. Usman Abdallah. Abdallah is simply taking his turn to be in the camp for the program of Super Eagles Vs Djurtus of Guinea Bissau, and Mr. George will be around for the next program.

“The other person who could have been contending, Mr. Salisu Yusuf, has been sent to the U23 team. There was no victimization, sleight of hand or any disrespect meant to our illustrious ex-international players.

“The case of goalkeepers’ trainer, Ike Shorounmu is somewhat peculiar, as the former Nigeria goalkeeper showed a clear lack of desire to be in camp for the matches against Guinea Bissau.

“We do not want to go into any details because we have the utmost respect for all our ex-internationals, including Mr. Shorounmu.

“It was only when we got the clear signal that he was unwilling to come, and the Head Coach was in a quandary, that he (Coach Peseiro) requested for the services of Olatunji Baruwa, who he had seen at work during the U20 AFCON in Egypt, to help do the work of training the goalkeepers.

“We agree there are a number of challenges concerning contracts of coaches of National Teams that we need to speedily resolve. The NFF is working on these and the issues will soon be in the past.”

The Super Eagles will face Guinea-Bissau on Friday 24 March in Nigeria, before they travel to play the reverse fixture four days after.

