NFF mandated to institute welfare scheme for players and families of ex-players

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has mandated the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to institute a welfare scheme for Nigerian footballers and their families.

This was stated in a letter by the Ministry to the football body, dated May 11, 2020.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare had been lately interested in supporting athletes as he created a fund that provided N50,000 COVID-19 palliatives to athletes across the country.

The Minister also paid visits to families of late footballers, Rashidi Yekini and Samuel Okwaraji, giving them cash gifts and foodstuff, and pledged to place the mothers on a monthly stipend.

That move by the Ministry pushed the NFF to pledge its own support for the families as the football house promised to pay both matriachs N30,000 every month in addition to the Ministry’s gesture.

In the letter, signed by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Gabriel Aduda, the President of the NFF, Amaju Pinnick was directed to furnish the Ministry with its plans for welfare assistance to players.

“We acknowledge and appreciate the kind gesture of extending support to the families of our fallen heroes in following the lead of the Ministry to pledge the monthly payment of #30,000,” the letter read in part.

“I wish to further request you to provide information on the welfare scheme (package) put in place by your management to enhance productivity and motivate the welfare of staff and athletes of your Federation, as well as welfare scheme for families of ex-internationals, the sick and injured athletes.”

Recall that the Pinnick-led board had last year revealed its plans to create a welfare foundation for ex players.

Pinnick first made the vow during the second edition of the NFF Award in April last year, and reiterated it the following month during his visit to the then ailing ex coach Christian Chukwu, that the Glass House would deliver on its promise.

It is one year already and nothing has been said about the welfare foundation by the NFF.

