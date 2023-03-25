NFF reads riot act to Super Eagles after shock loss to Guinea-Bissau

Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), declared on Saturday that any football player who wants to wear the country’s green-white-green jersey at any level must now demonstrate a visible total commitment that implies patriotic fervor in addition to competence and current form.

Speaking to Super Eagles players on Saturday morning, Gusau made a clear allusion to the team’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying loss to Guinea Bissau at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium on Friday, which dropped the Eagles to second place in their group.

The Eagles were defeated in front of ardent home supporters thanks to Mama Balde’s lone goal in the 29th minute of play.

“Let us be very clear about one thing: no player will ever be encouraged against his wish to wear Nigeria’s colours at any time. If an invitation is extended to you at any time but you are not physically, psychologically or mentally up to it, you are free to decline.

“Nigeria demands good performances and positive results from any of the teams going forward. I was sorely disappointed by your performance against Guinea Bissau and I know that Nigerians at home and in the diaspora are more than disappointed. Things must change starting with the return match in Guinea Bissau on Monday. Our country is too big to be getting these poor results at international level.”

Recalling that the U23 Men Team, Olympic Eagles, also failed to score against Guinea in a Africa U23 Cup of Nations qualifier at the same venue on Wednesday, Gusau said the message is for all the teams, down to the U15 side known as Future Eagles.

“Total commitment that we can see in your body language and output will now be a key factor in who wears Nigeria’s jerseys. If some players are not ready to give their all at a particular time, others will be and will deliver for our country.”

Team captain Ahmed Musa apologized to the NFF and Nigerians for the defeat and assured that the players are ready to redeem themselves in the return match on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria delegation to Monday’s match in Bissau will depart from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 7am on Sunday aboard a chartered flight. The match comes up at the Estadio 24 de Setembro starting from 5pm Guinea Bissau time (6pm Nigeria time) on Monday.

