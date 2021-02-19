NFIU, NBA to partner in fight against corruption | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
NFIU, NBA to partner in fight against corruption
The National Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) has announced a collaboration with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in the war against corruption.
The NBA National Publicity Secretary, Dr Rapulu Nduka, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday, February 19, in Lagos.
Nduka said that NFIU sought the partnership during a courtesy visit to the NBA leadership on Wednesday.
“NFIU team led by its Chief Executive Officer, Mr Modibbo R. Tukkur, highlighted the critical role of NBA and its members in fighting corruption,” he said.
He noted that NFIU was in a position to request disclosure of sources of funds, investigate funds, and checkmate money laundering and other corrupt practices.
“The NFIU boss reiterated that NBA’s role as a self-regulatory organisation imposes a moral responsibility on it and her members to ensure that there are ethical rules that modulate their relationship with clients and members of the society at large,” he said.
Nduka said that the NFIU team recommended that NBA should set up a dedicated self-regulatory desk officer at the NBA Secretariat as well as an anti-money laundering committee to collaborate with NFIU on its anti-corruption mandate.
He added that NFIU recommended that NBA should train lawyers on their roles in fighting money laundering and related corrupt practices.
According to him, in response, the NBA President, Mr Olumide Akpata, pledged that the association would work with government agencies to ensure that legal practice in Nigeria would be in line with global best practices.
“The NBA president further assured NFIU of its willingness to collaborate with it in building the capacity of legal practitioners,” he said.
He said that the capacity building could be in the areas of education on anti-money laundering activities and investigation of sources of funds in a manner that would not compromise professional obligations to clients.
Nduka said that the NBA president also pledged to set up an anti-money laundering committee that would come up with robust anti-money laundering rules that would govern legal practitioners in their dealings with both corporate and private clients.
Nigeria In One Minute
28-year-old lady stabs boyfriend to death over N1,500 in Bayelsa
The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested a 28-year-old woman, Ebiere Ezekiel, for allegedly stabbing to death her 21-year-old boyfriend identified as Godgift Aboh, during an argument over her missing N1,500.
The incident happened on Thursday at the Obele area of Yenagoa local government area of the state.
Ezekiel, a hairdresser, had reportedly dated the deceased for over a year, but according to neigbours, the relationship was fractious as they always fought each other.
On the day she stabbed Aboh to death, she had accused him of stealing her money, something he denied vehemently and in the heat of his anger, he had allegedly slapped Ezekiel who got angry and grabbed a knife with which she stabbed him to death.
The state Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, who paraded Ezekiel alongside other which included suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, oil pipeline vandals and murderers, at the State Police Command in Yenogoa, said she had confessed to the crime, saying that she stabbed her boyfriend in the stomach during the argument because he slapped her.
“The suspect has confessed to stabbing the deceased boyfriend in the stomach out of anger because he slapped her during an argument. She will be charged to court after we conclude our investigation for murder and manslaughter,” CP Olkoli said.
Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, February 19, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. 877 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 150,246. Deaths, recoveries updated
Nigeria on Thursday recorded 877 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
2. Governors to compensate victims of herdsmen/farmers clashes
Governors of the 36 states in the country on Thursday agreed to compensate victims of herdsmen/farmers clashes in their domains. Read more
3. ‘How N159m meant for sensitization of youths was diverted,’ Witness in Turaki’s trial tells court
Bello Hamma Adama, the 12th prosecution witness in the trial of former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki for alleged N714 million fraud revealed on Thursday how N159,104,000 out of the N329,104,000 meant for the sensitization of Muslim youths was diverted in 2015. Read more
4. Bill on medical tourism scales second reading in Senate
The bill seeking to check revenue leakages from medical tourism scaled second reading in the Senate on Thursday. Read more
5. KAGARA ABDUCTION: IGP deploys additional police officers to Niger
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Thursday deployed additional police officers to Niger State to ensure the safe return of students and staff of Government Science College in Kagara, Rafi local government area of the state. Read more
6. Nigeria’s NAFDAC approves AstraZeneca vaccine to fight COVID-19
The Nigerian government, through its National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Thursday announced that it had approved the use of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines in its bid to contain and combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more
7. IMF backs CBN ban on cryptocurrency in Nigeria
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has thrown its weight behind the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) two weeks after the CBN directed banks to close accounts related to cryptocurrency across Nigeria. Read more
8. CBN directs Nigerian banks to open dollar accounts for remittances
Nigerian banks have been instructed to open dollar accounts for their customers immediately they receive deposit requests from International Money Transfer Operators. Read more
9. Nigeria’s stock market remains bearish despite economic exit from recession
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced earlier on Thursday that Nigeria’s economy has exited recession following the fourth quarter 2020 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 0.11 percent. Read more
10. EUROPA: Osimhen, Iheanacho fire blanks; Aribo on target in seven-goal thriller
Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in action as Leicester City held Slavia Prague to a goalless draw in the first-leg of their Europa League round-of-32 clash. Read more
Nigeria In One Minute
Govs to concede portion of ECA, other funds in fight against insecurity – Fayemi
The Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) has pledged to contribute part of the Excess Crude Account in support of the purchase of additional hardware for security forces to combat insecurity, Governor Kayode Fayemi has revealed.
Fayemi, who is the NGF chairman, and governor of Ekiti State, made this declaration during a media briefing at Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, on Thursday, February 18, in the wake of an emergency meeting of the forum.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the meeting amongst the governors which started at about 9.00 pm on Wednesday, lasted till the early hours of Thursday.
Fayemi said, “On our part, we are prepared to support the dedication of portions of the Excess Crude Account, the Natural Resource Development Fund, and the Economic Stabilization Fund to providing the necessary equipment for the military and other security institutions to address immediately the impunity associated with all of the crimes and criminality that we have highlighted in this briefing.
“In this wise, we have also expressed our interest in strengthening our judicial system so that they can accelerate access to justice for victims of crime and criminality in the country.”
Furthermore, Fayemi stated that the governors discussed the need to strengthen the National Livestock Transformation Plan.
According to the NGF, the protection of lives and properties is of utmost importance while expressing sympathies over lives lost during the Shasha Market crisis.
“Governors are irrevocably committed to the protection of lives and property in our states and we are full of sympathy with those who have lost lives and property.
“The governors’ forum has gone ahead to provide some financial support to victims of the conflicts experienced in Oyo and Ogun states where our delegation visited over the last week.
“Nigerian governors also are very clear that crime and criminality should be comprehensively prosecuted wherever they may occur without ethnic, religious, or any other colouration. “
