Ngerian leaders turning blind eye on insecurity, fixated on 2023 elections —Shehu Sanni

A former Senator representing Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Shehu Sani, has called out politicians in Nigeria for turning a blind eye on the security situation in the country.

The vocal politician who spilled his guts on Saturday over the situation in a post on Twitter said that the politicians in Nigeria are all but focused on the next general elections set for the year 2023.

“The Telescope and Binoculars of the political class doesn’t see the littered corpses in our villages, roads, Rivers and the bushes of our countryside,it only sees the ambitious hill of twenty three,” he wrote.

This came days after the ex-lawmaker in a statement said that the North had lost its conscience and the nation, its will and spirit.

Sani also added in the statement that the continuous violence and bloodshed in Southern Kaduna was unconscionable and stands unreservedly condemned.

While condemning in very strong terms the almost every day killings in the area, he said that continuous violence and bloodshed have turned southern Kaduna to a mortuary and a graveyard.

