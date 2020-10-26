NGF insists covid-19 palliatives being looted in some states not hoarded

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has reiterated that COVID-19 palliatives being looted in some states by residents were not hoarded.

Some governors are being accused of hoarding COVID-19 palliatives following residents’ discovery and looting of the palliatives in warehouses where they were kept in some states.

But in a statement signed by the NGF’s spokesperson, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, on Monday, the governors denied that the palliatives were hoarded, saying that some of them were kept for vulnerable members of society.

“The NGF wishes to state categorically that no state has been involved in or has hoarded any palliatives,” NGF said.

It said that the 36 state governors since the EndSARS protest started had held several meetings to address the underlying concerns.

The forum expressing regret over the loss of lives and property due to EndSARS protest, said a lot of information circulating on social media needed to be fact-checked to avoid wrong narratives.

“The NGF pleads with members of the public to desist from spreading rumours which further creates panic and stampede.

“For example, some of the properties stolen and vandalised, include palliatives set aside for vulnerable members of society.

“The NGF reemphasizes and corrects the impression that palliatives found in warehouses that were broken into in Lagos and some other states were kept in storage for members of the society especially our vulnerable citizens.

“For the avoidance of doubt, some of the palliatives had the CACOVID stamp embossed on them, meaning that their source is unambiguous.

“As we know, CACOVID operations are mainly domiciled in Lagos, being the headquarters of most of the public-spirited organisations, corporate bodies, and individuals that came together to form the Coalition Against COVID-19; CACOVID.

“Until mid-October, when the NGF had its last meeting, up to ten states had not participated in the flag-off ceremonies for the distribution of palliatives in their states.

“This was because the items meant for distribution in these states had not been completely received from CACOVID.

“Some other states that still had palliatives in their warehouses chose to keep a strategic reserve ahead of a projected second wave of COVID-19.

“Furthermore, as of a couple of weeks ago, some states were still receiving palliatives from the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development.

“The NGF also assures all contributors to the palliatives that prior to the looting of these warehouses, states had kept full accounts of all the items received and distributed,” the forum said.

