Politics
Ngige condemns attack on Ubah’s convoy, charges security agencies to fish out perpetrators
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, on Wednesday, sympathised with the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Ifeanyi Ubah, over the recent attack on his convoy in the state.
Gunmen on Sunday attacked Ubah’s convoy in Enugwu-Ukwu, Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.
At least five persons were killed in the incident.
In a statement issued by his media office in Abuja, the minister described the attack as wicked.
He urged the people of Anambra State not to succumb to threats posed by the criminals.
The former governor challenged the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the attack.
Sen Ifeanyi Ubah opens up on assassination attempt on his life, death of aides
He said: “It is certainly a setback at a time many had thought reprieve has come from the dreadful darkness that lately enveloped our dear state. However, we must not allow that daylight horror to trip our determination to the crosshair of another cycle of tragedies. Evil must not win.
“I hence charge the security agencies to double efforts to fish out the criminals as quickly as possible. Ndi-Anambra must not succumb to fear but rally round the government and the security agencies to track the criminals terrorizing our state.
“I send deepest condolences to Senator Ifeanyi Uba over this huge loss. I thank God Almighty for sparing his life while also praying for His mercy on the families of his aides and security agents who lost their lives.”
