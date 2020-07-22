Ngige, Faleke reduce Reps NSITF probe hearing to shameful comedy (Video)

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, on Tuesday clashed with a federal lawmaker, James Faleke, during the House of Representatives hearing on the alleged misappropriation of N48billion by the management of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) in Abuja.

Ngige, who was invited by the House panel to brief the lawmakers on how the NSITF management misappropriated the funds, was about to sit down for the business of the day when the lawmaker raised a point of order.

The minister quickly responded and the following exchanges ensued between the duo.

Ngige: You are all like my junior brothers and except said Faleke. They said you are up to 60 years I don’t know.

Faleke: I am above 60.

Ngige: So you are near my age. But I am seven years older than you I’m sure. I am the same age as your mentor in Lagos, Asiwaju. And I was a governor with him at the same time. He was a senator and I was a senator. I am a two-time minister and he wasn’t a two-time minister.

Faleke: But he won all his elections very well.

Ngige: No problem about that. Just like you won your own in Kogi State very well and you are now the deputy governor and governor of Kogi State.

Faleke: Mr. Minister, please respond.

Ngige: I am responding my friend and if you yab me I will yab you 10 times. I am a Lagos boy and you are just a small boy in Lagos. Look at this boy, Mushin boy is talking to a Victoria Island boy. I live in Victoria Island. Look at this boy from Kogi o!

