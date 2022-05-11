Politics
Ngige not in hurry to resign, despite Buhari’s directive for appointees with political ambition to quit
Senator Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment, on Wednesday, stated that he is not in a rush to resign because he needs to confer with President Muhammadu Buhari and his constituency before submitting any resignation letter.
President Buhari instructed his cabinet members who want to run for election in 2023 to quit before May 16, 2022, at a meeting of the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday.
When asked about the President’s directive for appointees with political ambitions to quit by May 16, the Minister, at a press briefing in Abuja, responded that the President had provided a window for anybody who needed clarifications to meet with him.
Read also :2023: Ngige declares presidential bid, says ‘Nigerians greatly misunderstood Buhari’
He also stated that the ministerial post he has is a trust role for the government and his state, and that he would speak with them before making any decisions.
“I have no reaction for now because the President said if anyone wants clarifications, the person should meet him.
“So I have to consult him and consult my constituents, Anambra state because I am holding the office for the government and my constituents,” Ngige said.
