Politics
Ngige tells doctors they’re lucky to have him as minister
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige has told doctors in the country that they are lucky he is at the helms of affairs at the labour and employment ministry.
Ngige stated this while assuring the doctors that their demands were being met by the government during a meeting with members of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and executive members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) in Abuja on Wednesday.
The minister said: “You are lucky to have me, a medical doctor and health system manager here as the Minister of Labour and Employment. So, when the matter came, the issues are clear to me.”
Speaking further, Ngige faulted the immediate past NARD leadership for not properly keeping the members of the association informed, inisting that it was the reason the strike lasted this long.
“The previous NARD leadership hoarded information from your members. Instead, things wouldn’t have degenerated. There is no need being pugilistic. We know that we have opposition to our government. It doesn’t mean that if we are doing something right, we should not be praised.
“If the former NARD leadership were not playing politics, they should have reported well to their members, especially after the intervention of the Elders Forum of which the President and Secretary-General of NARD were members”, the minister added.
