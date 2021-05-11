 NGO accuses police unit of selling corpses of #EndSARS victims | Ripples Nigeria
NGO accuses police unit of selling corpses of #EndSARS victims

20 mins ago

A Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), Action Group on Free Civic Space in Nigeria, has made a very strong allegation that bodies of victims allegedly murdered by operatives of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), during the #EndSARS protests, were sold to university teaching hospitals across the country as cadavers for the teaching and practice of medicine in tertiary institutions.

The NGO made the allegation when it presented its report on alleged police misconduct to the Police Service Commission (PSC) in Abuja on Monday.

The body said it had credible evidence that the police unit which had become infamous and notorious for brutality and extra judicial killings which led to the #EndSARS protests that shook the country last year, had secretly sold bodies of victims to teaching hospitals.

The spokesman of the police commission, Ikechukwu Ani, who confirmed receipt of the group’s report, said in a statement that the PSC will look into the allegations and begin an intensive investigation to unravel the truth or otherwise.

Ani said the group, led by one Zikora Ibe, submitted the report titled: “ENDSARS: Police Brutality, Protests and Shrinking Civic Space in Nigeria” to the commission on Monday.

Justice Clara Ogunbiyi, the commissioner representing the Judiciary in the PSC, said the report was far reaching, adding that the commission would need to further investigate the allegations contained in it, and that the reports contained serious allegations and information that would need to be verified.

In her remarks, while presenting the report, Ibe said it was to ensure that erring police officers of the dreaded SARS were held accountable and brought to justice.

“We demand that the capacity of oversight by the Complaints Response Unit (CRU), the PSC, Ministry of Police Affairs and the National Human Rights Commission, to enforce discipline in the police be strengthened,” she said.

By Isaac Dachen…

