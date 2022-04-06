NGO claims 46,000 Christians, 30,000 Muslims, killed in Nigeria within 13 years

A non-governmental organisation, International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, has said that in the last 13 years, not less than 46,000 Christians and 30,000 Muslims have been killed in Nigeria from July 2009 to March 2022.

The NGO’s claim which was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Enugu State at the end of a press conference, said most of those killed were victims of Boko Haram terrorists, Fulani herdsmen, jihadists and other fundamentalists in the northern regions of the country.

Part of the statement jointly signed by Intersociety’s Board Chairman and Lead-Investigator, Emeka Umeagbalasi, Head, Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, Obianuju Joy Igboeli, among others, read:

“In the past 13 years or to be precise from July 2009 when the Boko Haram uprising began, to March 2022, the Christian death tolls had risen to no fewer than 45,644, from 43,000 as at August 2021.

“Estimated 30,000 moderate and defenseless Muslims were also killed during the period by the country’s Jihadists dominated by indigenous and alien Fulani Herdsmen, Fulani Bandits and other jihadist pastoralists or mercenaries.

“In all, 75,644 Nigerians have been killed in the past 13 years, with Christians accounting for 45,644 deaths and moderate and defenseless Muslims accounting for 30,000 deaths.

“No fewer than 6, 006 Christians have been hacked to death in the past 15 months or from January 2021 to March 2022 and in the first three months of 2022 or January to March, not less than 915 have been killed.”

The group said it drew its breakdown drawn from recent investigation and reviews which clearly indicated that the Christian parts of Niger State, including Shiroro, Munya and Rafi Local Government Areas, are the worst hit with 213 Christian deaths.

This was followed by Southern Kaduna with 143 deaths, Taraba 130 deaths, Benue 72 deaths, Plateau 62 deaths, Ondo/Ogun 40 deaths, Kebbi 20 deaths, Enugu 20 deaths, Edo/Delta 15 deaths and Nasarawa, Kogi, Abia and Imo with 10 deaths each.

“Boko Haram and ISWAP, on their part, are believed to have killed no fewer than 60 Christians in the past three months or January to March 2022.

“The Nigerian security forces had also in the past three months accounted for not less than seventy Igbo civilian deaths.

“From findings made severally by Intersociety, not less than 3,800 Christians were abducted in Nigeria in 2021.

“Jihadist Fulani herdsmen have also abducted no fewer than 30 defenseless Igbo Christians in the past three months or January to March 2022 in Enugu, Abia and Imo States and killed not less than 20 in Isi-Uzo and Uzo-Uwani parts of Enugu State.”

