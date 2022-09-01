NGO launches portal to monitor NASS probes

The need to ensure holistic sanity within the polity — especially in the National Assembly and the public sector — has led to the creation of a probe monitoring portal by the Center For Fiscal Transparency And Integrity Watch which was officially launched on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Speaking at the event which held via ZOOM, the keynote speaker, Jiti Ogunye, said the portal can be accessed via www.fiscaltransparency.org

Speaking on the importance of a transparent monitoring system, Ogunye explained that the creation of such portals should be encouraged since the anti-corruption fight was a statutory mandate entrenched within the framework of the constitution.

He further charged the media to live up to their responsibilities as watchdogs while reiterating that probes are compulsory in order to ensure transparency and keep leaders accountable.

Ogunye said, “Information on the probing of authorities or lack of outcome are published on the portal such as those conducted by the Presidency and state government. Furthermore, the investigations are to be conducted by the NASS.

“The need to fight corruption is a statutory mandate which is not just an ad-hoc process and must happen within the ambit of a constitutional framework.

“There is a categorical provision that states must strive to eliminate corruption while the media must hold the government responsible on behalf of the people. The media is charged with this responsibility, based on the constitution

“The constitution does provide a framework for these probes, checks, and balances in order to tackle corruption. Probes must occur because if those at the helm of affairs are not checked, there might be infractions. This does not mean Government is not functioning.”

He further redressed concerns that the portal might reinforce the notion that Nigeria is a corrupt country, noting that it was necessary to run a transparent system with checks and balances in order to tackle the scourge.

“The reason it is difficult for anti-corruption agencies to follow through on probes is that the ecosystem has many factors militating against its success. This is why there are too many unresolved probes and investigations that fizzle out. Therefore, in such a situation, a body like this Centre is doing an incredible service to the Nigerian people via the launch of this portal.

“Critics might say this would serve as ammunition for outsiders to tag Nigeria as a corrupt country but democracy is supposed to be transparent and leaders must be open to scrutiny which is why a portal like this is a service to mankind, basically,” Ogunye said.

