NGO revisits case of slain Nigerian in UK, seek reparative justice

A Non Governmental Organization, NGO, LoveAfricans Organization, has decided to revisit the case of Mr. Frank Obameriata Ogboru, a Nigerian national who died in police custody in the UK.

The NGO recently launched a fresh campaign tagged #justiceforogboru and petitioned the Southwark Coroner’s Court for a copy of the inquisition/record of inquest on behalf of the deceased wife and family, seeking justice for Ogboru.

Ogboru, 43, a Nigerian businessman, was in London on holiday in September 2006, when he was sprayed with CS gas and pinned down after a minor row.

CCTV footage captured him losing consciousness after screaming: “I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe.” and was declared dead at the hospital.

READ ALSO: UK varsity appoints Nigerian as Vice-Chancellor

Witnesses said officers had their “knees and feet” on him as he “wailed like a dog” The CCTV footage continued to show four officers were physically on top of Frank, with another looking on. Crucially, one officer placed a knee on the man’s neck for a prolonged period and despite Frank no longer struggling, none of the officers seemed to notice he was not responding.

Mr Ogboru’s widow, Christy reportedly said in an interview: “I am crushed. I put my faith in the British system to give me justice but it has failed me. Frank was not a criminal. He did not deserve to die in the street like an animal.”

“We have received massive support and cooperation from some foreign countries’ ambassadors (including Ghana, South Africa, and Angola) in the UK in the fight against racism and discrimination of Africans in China and other countries”, Dr. Martin’s Abhulimhen, president, LoveAfricans Organisation UK, said in a statement released on Thursday, adding that the organisation will pursue late Ogboru’s case, legally, “till we get justice for the young family he left behind as well as restore hope in the hearts of Africans worldwide.”

Join the conversation

Opinions