NGX: Abbey leads gainers as GlaxoSmithKline tops losers in market rebound

Nigerian bourse ended its losing streak on Tuesday, following a slight 0.02 percent increase in trading.

This saw the market capitalisation rise to N21.925 trillion, from the previous day’s N21.920 trillion.

The All Share Index ended today’s trading at 42,018.92 ASI, in contrast to Monday’s 42,008.6, after losing 10.32 basis points.

On Tuesday, over 639.44 million shares were exchanged in 4,564 deals, as investors increased their participation, parting with about N6.62 billion.

Today’s trading improved compared to Monday’s 422.18 million shares traded in 5,059 deals, valued at N4.47 billion.

On the top five gainers list, Abbey led, as its share price was up by 9.47 percent to end trading at N1.04 from N0.95kobo per share.

Meyer share price rose by 8.33 percent to move from N0.24kobo per share to N0.26kobo per share at the end of trading.

NEM Insurance share price was up by N0.17kobo to end trading with N2.42kobo from N2.25kobo per share.

Academy share was up 7.14 percent to move from N0.42kobo to N0.45kobo per share.

Royal Exchange share price gained 6.90 percent to move from N0.58kobo to N0.62kobo per share.

On the losers chart, GlaxoSmithKline share price declined from N5.90kobo to N5.35kobo per share after losing N0.55kobo in its share price.

Seplat share price declined from N650 to N615 per share after losing N35 from its share price during trading.

Jaiz Bank share price lost 4.48 percent to end trading at N0.64kobo from N0.67kobo per share.

Dangote Sugar share price lost N0.50kobo to end trading at N15 from N15.50kobo per share.

Japaul Gold completed the list after shedding 2.56 percent from its share price to drop from N0.39kobo to N0.38kobo per share.

The most active trade chart was topped by First Bank which reported 364.03 million shares worth N4.11 billion.

Sterling Bank shares were traded at a volume of 80.97 million and valued at N121.43 million.

Ecobank was next with 19.76 million shares traded at a cost of N159.43 billion.

GTCO reported 19.42 million shares worth N467.03 million, while Fidelity Bank recorded over 18.62 million traded shares at a value of N43.56 million.

