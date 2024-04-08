NGX: Abbey Mortgage, Champion stocks tumble as investors shed N220bn in five hours

Investors in the Nigerian equities market lost N220 billion at the close of trading on Monday.

This followed the dip in the share value of some entities, including Abbey Mortgage Bank, Champion, Regalins and Chams on the trading floor today.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the capitalization crashed to N58.2 trillion from N58.4 trillion recorded at the close of trading on Friday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) decreased to 103,047.23 from 103,437.67 achieved by the bourse four days ago.

The market breadth was negative as 17 stocks advanced, 23 declined, while 80 others remained unchanged in 5,302 deals.

Morison Industries led other gainers with 9.91% growth in share price to close at N3.33 from its previous price of N2.12 per share.

Omatek Ventures, Computer Warehouse Group (CWG), and Linkage Assurance also raised their share prices by 7.61%, 5.93%, and 5.56% per share respectively.

Abbey Mortgage Bank led other price decliners as it shed 9.75% off its share price to close at N2.50 from its previous N2.77 per share.

Champion Breweries, Regency Assurance, and Chams Holding Plc completed the list of losers with 9.68%, 9.30%, and 7.21% cut in their share prices respectively.

On the volume index, Abbey Mortgage Bank traded 137.411 million shares valued at N343.03 million in 37 deals followed by Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) with 33.445 million shares worth N1.55 billion traded by shareholders in 575 deals.

Access Holding traded 32.261 million shares valued at N728.09 million in 147 deals.

On the value index, GTCO recorded the highest value for the day, trading equities worth N1.55 billion in 575 deals followed by MTN Nigeria which traded stocks worth N903 million in 391 deals.

Access Corp traded stocks worth N728 million in 147 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

