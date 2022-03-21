NGX: Access Bank, Zenith lead trading as shareholders lose N16.56bn

Investors at the Nigerian capital lost N16.56 billion on Monday following the crash in the equity capitalisation by 0.06 percent at the close of the day’s business.

Consequently, the equity capitalisation dropped from N25.48 trillion to N25.46 trillion after eight hours of trading.

The All-Share Index was down by 30.74 basis points to close at 47, 251.93 compared to 47,282.67 achieved last week.

Investors traded 213.56 million shares valued at N2.67 billion in 4,485 deals on Monday.

This fell short of the 599.50 million shares worth N3.83 billion that exchanged hands in 4,113 deals last Friday.

Guinness led the gainers’ chart after netting N6.50kobo to close at N71.50kobo from N65 per share.

Royal Exchange share price was up by 8.33 percent to rise from N1.20kobo per share to N1.30kobo.

Mutual Benefit share rose by 8 percent to move from N0.25kobo to N0.27kobo per share.

Lasaco’s share appreciated by 6 percent to move from N1 to N1.06 per share.

Livestock gained 5.62 percent to end trading with N1.69kobo from N1.60kobo per share.

RT Briscoe topped the losers chart, shedding 10 percent to drop from N0.80kobo to N0.72kobo per share.

Berger’s share dropped by N0.80kobo to end trading at N7.50kobo from N8.30kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel’s share depreciated from N1.35kobo to N1.25kobo per share after losing N0.12kobo during trading.

Champion lost 8 percent to end trading with N2.05 from N2.23kobo per share.

UPDC completed the list after shedding 8 percent from its market price to drop from N1 to N0.92kobo per share.

Access Bank led the day’s trading with 27.18 million shares valued at N265.42 million.

Zenith Bank followed with 19.92 million shares valued at N534.67 million.

UBA traded 18.73 million shares worth N145.04 million.

GTCO sold 18.40 million shares worth N482.36 million, while Transcorp traded 15.11 million valued at N17.06 million.

