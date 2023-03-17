NGX: Access Corp, Sterling Bank among top losers as trading ends in stalemate

Trading in the Nigerian stock market ended in a stalemate on Friday, with the bourse retaining the same investment value of N29.915 trillion at the close of the day’s trading.

The bourse had also closed trading at N29.915 trillion on Thursday.

However, the All-Share Index dipped slightly by 0.22 basis points to close at 54, 915,39, down from 54,915.61 posted by the capital market the previous day.

Investors traded 156.97 million shares valued at N1.56 billion in 2,952 deals on Friday.

This surpassed the 137.28 million shares worth N1.50 billion traded by shareholders in 3,489 deals on Thursday.

United Capital led the gainers’ list with a N1.10kobo rise in share price moving from N11.10kobo to N12.20kobo per share.

Prestige’s share value was up by 9.76 percent to end trading at N0.45kobo from N0.41kobo per share.

Royal Exchange gained 7.46 percent to move from N0.67kobo to N0.72kobo per share.

Livestock gained 6.86 percent to close at N1.02, above its opening price of N1.09 per share.

RT Briscoe’s shares traded upward by 4.17 percent to rise from N0.24kobo to N0.25kobo per share.

Multiverse topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.38kobo to drop from N3.83kobo to N3.45kobo per share.

Veritas Kapital’s share price dropped by 4.76 percent to end trading at N0.20kobo from N0.21kobo per share.

Chams lost 4 percent to end trading with N0.24kobo from N0.25kobo per share.

Access Corp share dropped from N8.60kobo to N8.40kobo per share after losing N0.20kobo during trading.

Sterling Bank lost 1.95 percent to drop from N1.54kobo to N1.51kobo per share.

Capital Hotel led the day’s trading with 36.43 million shares valued at N91.07 million.

UBA traded 17.90 million shares worth N145.27 million.

Access Corp sold 14.66 million shares worth N125.87 million.

Fidelity Bank followed with 10.26 million shares valued at N52.61 million, while AIICO traded 10.12 million shares valued at N5.78 million.

