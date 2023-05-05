NGX: Access Corp, UBA lead trading as market cap rises by N95bn

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose to N28.56 trillion at the close of trading on Friday.

The figure represents 0.33 percent or N95.05 billion growth over the N28.47 trillion reported on Thursday.

Also, the All-Share Index appreciated by 174.56 basis points to close at 52,465.31, up from 52,290.75 posted by the bourse the previous day.

Investors traded 482.59 million shares worth N5.64 billion in 5,298 deals on Friday.

However, this fell short of the 1.27 billion shares valued at N7 billion traded by shareholders in 5,963 deals on Thursday.

CWG led the gainers’ list with N0.12kobo rise in share price moving from N1.20kobo to N1.32kobo per share.

Learn Africa’s share value was up by N0.22kobo to end trading at N2.42kobo from N2.20kobo per share.

International Energy Insurance gained N0.11kobo to move from N1.13kobo to N1.24kobo per share.

Custodian gained N0.55kobo to close at N6.25kobo, above its opening price of N5.70kobo per share.

Meyer’s share price was up by N0.21 kobo moving from N2.22 kobo to N2.43 kobo per share.

Transcorp topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.21kobo to drop from N2.15kobo to N1.94kobo per share.

Living Trust’s share price dropped by N0.29kobo to end trading at N2.69kobo from N2.98kobo per share.

McNichols lost 9.72 percent to end trading with N0.65kobo from N0.72kobo per share.

Veritas Kapital’s share price dropped from N0.21kobo to N0.20kobo per share after losing 4.76 percent during trading.

Jaiz Bank lost 4.21 percent dropping from N0.95kobo to N0.91kobo per share.

Access Corporation led the day’s trading with 168.78 million shares valued at N1.85 billion.

UBA followed with 53.50 million shares worth N422.41 million.

Fidelity Bank traded 36.01 million shares worth N206.08 million.

Zenith Bank traded 33.15 million shares valued at N795.99 million, while Wapic sold 30.73 million shares valued at N13.53 million.

