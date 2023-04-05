NGX All-Share Index sheds 1,016.42 basis points as market loses N553.70bn

The equity capitalisation of the Nigerian stock exchange depreciated by –1.88 per cent on Wednesday, losing N553.70 billion.

Consequently, the Nigerian bourse’s capitalisation nosedived to N28.88 trillion from N29.43 trillion.

The All-Share Index shed 1,016.42 basis points from Tuesday’s 54,035.39 ASI to close at 53,018.97 ASI today.

Investors exchanged 197.33 million shares in 3,506 deals on Wednesday, worth N2.67 billion.

This contrasted with the 296.73 million shares, valued at N3.06 billion, traded in 4,590 deals on Tuesday.

Wapic led the gainers’ list with a 7.50 per cent rise in share price to move from N0.40kobo to N0.43kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit share value was up by 6.25 per cent to end trading at N0.34kobo from N0.32kobo per share.

CWG gained 5.26 per cent to move from N0.95kobo to N1 per share.

Eterna gained N0.25kobo to close at N5.85kobo, above its opening price of N5.60kobo per share.

Cutix’s share traded upward by 3.60 per cent to rise from N2.22kobo to N2.30kobo per share.

Airtel Africa topped the losers’ table after shedding N147.90kobo to drop from N1479 to N1331.10kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel share price dropped by N0.13kobo to end trading at N1.19kobo from N1.32kobo per share.

Multiverse lost N0.28kobo to end trading with N2.64kobo from N2.92kobo per share.

Royal Exchange share dropped from N0.75kobo to N0.68kobo per share after losing 9.33 per cent during trading.

Flour Mill lost N1.50kobo to drop from N31 to N29.50kobo per share.

UBA led the day’s top trading with 64.20 million shares valued at N536.65 million.

Transcorp traded 32.02 million shares worth N44.30 million.

Zenith Bank sold 15.85 million shares worth N402.64 million.

Oando followed with 9.95 million shares valued at N55.92 million, while Mutual Benefit traded 7.29 million shares valued at N2.41 million.

