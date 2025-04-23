NGX: All-Share Index surpasses 105k mark as investors gain N342bn

Investors in the Nigerian equities market gained N342 billion at the close of trading on Wednesday.

This followed a surge in the share prices of stocks like Associated Bus Company (ABCTRANS), VFD Group (VFDGROUP) and Learn Africa (LEARNAFRCA) amongst others, on the trading floor.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalisation rose to ₦66.1 trillion from ₦65.8 trillion the bourse recorded on Tuesday.

This positive sentiment pushed the All-Share Index (ASI) above the 105,000 basis points mark on the trading floor.

The ASI increased to 105,305.25 points from 104,744.98 points recorded the previous day.

The market breadth was positive as 34 stocks advanced, 16 stocks declined, and 73 stocks remained unchanged in 11,226 deals.

ABCTRANS, VFDGROUP, and LEARNAFRCA led other gainers with 9.86%, 9.62%, and 9.54% growth each in price to close at N1.56, N17.10 and N3.56 from the previous N1.42, N15.60 and N3.25 per share.

Tripple Gee & Co. Plc (TRIPPLEG), MRS Oil Nigeria (MRS) and Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc (ABBEYBDS) led other price decliners with 10%, 9.95% and 9.94% dip in share prices to close at N1.98, N157.50 and N8.79 from the previous N2.20, N174.90 and N9.76 per share.

On the volume index, Fidelity Bank Plc led trading with 388 million shares in 614 deals, followed by Guaranty Trust Holding (GTCO), which traded 47 million shares in 529 deals.

Universal Insurance Company traded 41 million shares in 98 deals.

On the value index, Fidelity Bank Plc traded stocks worth N7.7 billion in 614 deals, followed by Guaranty Trust Holding (GTCO,) which traded equities worth N2.8 billion in 1,057 deals.

MTN Nigeria traded shares valued at N2.3 billion in 516 deals.

