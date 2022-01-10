NGX: BUA Foods, MRS among top gainers as investors gain N23bn

Investors at the Nigerian stock market went home with N23 billion on Monday as the bourse extended its bullish run to another week.

This followed the rise in equity capitalization by 0.09 percent from N23.62 trillion posted last Friday to N23.65 trillion at the close of the day’s business.

The All-Share Index was up by 42.71 basis points to close at 43,897.13 compared to 43,854.42 achieved last week.

Investors traded 311.25 million shares worth N8.64 billion in 5,159 deals on Monday.

This fell short of 395.15 million shares valued at N12.39 billion that exchanged hands in 4,032 deals last Friday.

BUA Foods led the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by N5.30kobo to move from N53.20kobo per share to N58.50kobo per share at the end of trading.

MRS share price appreciated by N1.20kobo to end trading with N13.55kobo from N12.35kobo per share.

PZ’s share price was up by N0.55kobo to move from N6.45kobo to N7 per share.

AIICO share gained 7.69 percent to move from N0.78kobo to N0.84kobo per share.

NPF MFB share price was up by N0.12kobo to end trading at N1.98kobo from N1.86kobo per share.

NNFM led the losers’ table with its share price declining from N7.25kobo to N6.55kobo per share after shedding N0.70kobo in its share price.

Union Bank’s share price depreciated from N5.80kobo to N5.40kobo per share after losing N0.40kobo from its share price during trading.

Redstar Express share price dropped by N0.22kobo to end trading at N3.23kobo from N3.45kobo per share.

MTN Nigeria lost N11.50kobo in share price to end trading at N185.50kobo from N197 per share.

Sovereign Insurance completed the list after shedding 3.85 percent from its share price to drop from N0.26kobo to N0.25kobo per share.

BUA Foods led the day’s trading with 101.35 million shares worth N5.92 billion.

Transcorp traded 51.22 million valued at N50.21 million.

Zenith Bank followed with 12.12 million shares valued at N308.62 million.

GTCO sold 10.35 million shares worth N265.60 million while Sovereign Insurance traded 9.47 million valued at N2.29 million.

