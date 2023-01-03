NGX: BUA Foods, UBA among top gainers as market cap rises by N187.6bn

The Nigerian capital market returned from the New Year break on Tuesday with a 0.6 percent rise in equity capitalization.

The figure represented N187.69 billion growth in equity capitalization from N27.91 trillion to N28.10 trillion after eight hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All Share Index was up by 344.6 basis points to close at 51,595.66 as against the 51,251.06 achieved by the bourse last Friday.

Investors parted with N4.34 billion for 321.67 million shares in 4,122 deals on Tuesday.

However, this fell short of the N7.35 billion shareholders coughed out for 890.68 million shares in 3,566 deals last Friday.

BUA Foods led the gainers’ list with a N6.50kobo rise in share price, moving from N65 to N71.50kobo per share.

John Holt gained 9.59 percent to move from N0.73kobo to N0.80kobo per share.

Prestige’s share value was up by 9.52 percent to end trading with N0.46kobo from N0.42kobo per share.

Nahco’s shares traded upward by N0.60kobo to rise from N6.40kobo to N7 per share.

UBA gained N0.70kobo to close at N8.30kobo, above its opening price of N7.60kobo per share.

READ ALSO: NGX: FBN Holdings, GTCO top trading as investors gain N199.02bn

Chellaram topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.22kobo to drop from N2.24kobo to N2.02 per share.

CWG’s share price dropped by 8.91 percent to end trading at N0.92kobo from N1.01 per share.

FCMB lost N0.34kobo to end trading with N3.51kobo from N3.85kobo per share.

Honeywell Flour lost N0.14kobo to drop from N2.34kobo to N2.20kobo per share.

Japaul Gold’s share price dropped from N0.28kobo to N0.27kobo per share after losing 3.57 percent during trading.

FBN Holdings led the day’s trading with 207.61 million shares valued at N2.47 billion.

GTCO traded 13.75 million shares worth N318.20 million.

AIICO sold 12.24 million shares worth N7.67 million.

UBA followed with 8.15 million shares valued at N64.58 million, while Access Corp traded 6.74 million shares valued at N58.91 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now