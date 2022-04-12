NGX: CAP, Neimeth among top stocks as investors make N181.7bn in 8 hours

Investors at the Nigerian capital market went home with N181.7 billion on Tuesday as the bourse’s bullish run reached the second day.

This followed the rise in shareholders’ investment by 0.71 percent from N25.26 trillion to N25.44 trillion after eight hours of business on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index was up by 337.08 basis points to close at 47,205.03 compared to 46,867.95 achieved on Monday.

Shareholders raised their investment in the capital market by trading 245.42 million shares worth N4.58 billion in 5,832 deals on Tuesday.

This surpassed the 224.64 million shares valued at N3.82billion which exchanged hands in 5,946 deals the previous day.

CAP led the gainers’ chart with N1.80kobo to rise from N18 to N19.80kobo per share.

Neimeth’s share was up by N0.14kobo to move from N1.42kobo to N1.56kobo per share.

Berger’s share appreciated by N0.60kobo to move from N6.20kobo to N6.80kobo per share.

Meyer gained N0.12kobo to end trading with N1.36kobo from N1.24kobo per share.

Learn Africa completed the list after gaining N0.18kobo to close at N2.07 from N1.89kobo per share.

Academy Press led the losers’ table, shedding N0.16kobo to drop from N1.60kobo to N1.44kobo per share.

Caverton’s share dropped by N0.13kobo to end trading at N1.18kobo from N1.31kobo per share.

Royal Exchange’s share fell from N1.04 to N0.94kobo per share after losing N0.10kobo during trading.

Linkage Assurance lost 7.55 percent to end trading with N0.49kobo from N0.53kobo per share.

Prestige completed the list after losing 6.98 percent of its share price to drop from N0.43kobo to N0.40kobo per share.

GTCO led the day’s trading with 39.09 million shares valued at N908.92 million.

Zenith Bank followed with 27.20 million shares valued at N674.26 million.

Nigerian Breweries traded 15.50 million shares worth N622.91 million.

Fidelity Bank sold 10.99 million shares worth N40.84 million while Linkage traded 10.82 million valued at N5.41 million.

