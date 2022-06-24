NGX: Champion Breweries, John Holt among top gainers as investors make N46.8bn

The Nigerian capital market maintained its bullish run on Friday with the equity capitalization rising by 0.16 percent at the close of the day’s trading.

After eight hours of trading, the equity capitalization rose by N46.8 billion to close at N27.87 trillion, up from N27.82 trillion posted on Thursday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index was up by 86.88 basis points to settle at 51,705.61 compared to 51,618.73 recorded the previous day.

Investors traded 156.08 million shares valued at N1.83 billion in 4,312 deals on Friday.

This fell short of 223.24 million shares worth N2.85 billion which exchanged hands in 4,028 transactions on Thursday.

Champion led the gainers with N0.34kobo to move from N3.40kobo to N3.74kobo per share.

John Holt gained 8.62 percent to move from N0.58kobo to N0.63kobo per share.

May & Baker was up by N0.31kobo to end trading with N3.97kobo from N3.66kobo per share.

International Breweries gained N0.30kobo to close at N6 from N5.70kobo per share.



READ ALSO: Dangote Cement, MRS lift Nigeria’s capital market as investors make N180.6bn

First Bank’s share appreciated by N0.45kobo to rise from N10.10kobo to N10.55kobo per share.

Livestock topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.14kobo to drop from N1.54kobo to N1.40kobo per share..

Redstar Express’ share dropped by N0.26kobo to end trading at N2.75kobo from N3.01 per share.

Unity Bank lost 8.16 percent to end trading with N0.45kobo from N0.49kobo per share.

Courtville lost 6 percent to drop from N0.50kobo to N0.47kobo per share.

FCMB’s share dropped from N3.50kobo to N3.30kobo per share after losing N0.20kobo during trading.

Oando led the day’s trading with 19.32 million shares valued at N110.32 million.

Linkage Assurance followed with 11.97 million shares valued at N6.34 million

Transcorp traded 9.11 million shares worth N11.39 million.

Access Corporation sold 8.97 million shares worth N85.32 million, while UBA traded 8.89 million valued at N66.68 million.

