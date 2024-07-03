NGX: Cornerstone, RT Briscoe, IMG boost equities market as investors gain N131bn

The Nigerian equities market maintained its upward trend as investors made N131 billion at the end of trading on Wednesday.

This followed an increase in the share prices of stocks like CORNERSTONE, RT BRISCOE and IMG amongst others on the trading floor today.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization increased to N56.7 trillion from N56.6 trillion posted by the bourse on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) increased to 100,299.48 from 100,067.77 recorded the previous day.

The market breadth was positive 28 stocks advanced and 19 declined, while 76 remained unchanged in 7,592 deals.

CORNERSTONE, RT BRISCOE, and IMG led other gainers with 9.57%, 9.37%, and 9.24 growth in share price each to close at N2. 29, N0.70, and N13.00 from the previous N2.09, N0.64, and N11.50 per share.

On the flip side, UPL, DAARCOMM, and OMATEK led other price decliners as they shed 10%, 5.88%, and 5.80% each to close at N2.25, N0.48, and N0.65 from the initial N2.50, N0.51 and N0.69 per share.

On the volume index, FIDELITY BANK led trading with 137 million shares valued at N1.418 billion in 585 deals followed by UNIVINSURE which traded 21 million shares valued at N8 million in 79 deals.

AIICO traded 14 million shares valued at N15 million in 118 deals.

On the value index, FIDELITY BANK recorded the highest value for the day trading stocks worth N1.41 billion in 585 deals followed by MTN Nigeria which traded equities worth N503 million in 295 deals.

GTCO traded stocks worth N435 million in 393 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

