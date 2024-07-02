NGX: Cornerstone, WAPIC among top gainers as investors make N25bn

The Nigerian equities market rebounded from the previous day’s loss with investors making N25 billion at the end of trading on Tuesday.

This followed the increase in the share prices of CORNERSTONE, JAIZBANK and WAPIC amongst others on the trading floor today.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization increased to N56.6 trillion from N56.5 trillion posted by the bourse on Monday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) decreased to 100,067.77 from 100,020.83 recorded the previous day.

The market breadth was negative as 22 stocks advanced and 24 declined, while 71 others remained unchanged in 8,655 deals.

CORNERSTONE, JAIZBANK and WAPIC led other gainers with 10%, 9.95%, and 9.59 growth in share price each to close at N2. 09, N2.21, and N0.80 from the previous N1.90, N2.01, and N0.73 per share.

On the flip side, RTBRISCOE, CUTIX, and CILEASING led other price decliners as they shed 9.86%, 6.82%, and 6.25% each to close at N0.64, N4.10, and N3.00 from the initial N0.71, N4.40, and N3.20 per share.

On the volume index, UNIVINSURE led trading with 61 million shares valued at N21 million in 126 deals followed by AIICO which traded 31 million shares valued at N32 million in in 175 deals.

UBA traded 25 million shares valued at N581 million in 486 deals.

On the value index, UCAP recorded the highest value for the day trading stocks worth N711 million in 486 deals followed by GTCO which traded equities worth N603 million in 414 deals.

UBA traded stocks worth N603 million in 486 deals.

