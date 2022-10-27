NGX: Crash in AIICO, Wapic shares value costs investors N127.77 billion

Investors at the Nigerian capital market lost N127.77 billion at the close of trading on Thursday.

This followed the crash in equity capitalization by -0.52 percent from N24.43 trillion to N24.30 trillion after eight hours of trading today.

The All-Share Index dipped by 234.6 basis points to close at 44,859.78, down from 44,625.18 recorded on Wednesday.

Investors traded 150.9 million shares valued at N1.5 billion in 2,998 deals on Thursday.

This fell short of the 93.51 million shares worth N3.38 billion which exchanged hands in 3,187 deals the previous day.

Regal Insurance led the gainers’ list with a 8.70 percent rise in share price, moving from N0.23kobo to N0.25kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance gained 8 percent to move from N0.25kobo to N0.27kobo per share.

Japaul Gold’s share value was up by 7.41 percent to end trading with N0.29kobo from N0.27kobo per share.

Cornerstone gained 4.17 percent to close at N0.50kobo, above its opening price of N0.48kobo per share.

UAC Nigeria’s share traded upward by N0.35kobo to rise from N8.60kobo to N8.95kobo per share.

Pharmadeko topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.20kobo to drop from N2.05 to N1.85kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance share price dropped by 9.30 percent to end trading at N0.39kobo from N0.43kobo per share.

Wapic lost 8.33 percent to end trading with N0.33kobo from N0.36kobo per share.

Associated Bus Transport lost 7.41 percent to drop from N0.27kobo to N0.25kobo per share.

AIICO’s share dropped from N0.58kobo to N0.56kobo per share after losing 3.45 percent during trading.

Mutual Benefit led the day’s trading with 47.84 million shares valued at N13.40 million.

Pharmadeko sold 22.63 million shares worth N41.87 million.

Transcorp followed with 8.97 million shares valued at N9.58 million.

Fidelity Bank traded 7.85 million shares worth 30.05 million, while Access Corp traded 7 million shares valued at N54.18 million.

