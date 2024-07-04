NGX: Daar Communication among top losers as Investors shed N133m

Investors in the Nigerian equities market lost N133 billion at the end of trading on Thursday.

This followed the dip in the share prices of stocks like DAARCOMM, UPDCREDIT, and GUINEAINS amongst others on the trading floor today.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization crashed to N56.6 trillion from N56.7 trillion posted by the bourse on Wednesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) increased to 100,065.68 from 100,299.48 recorded the previous day.

The market breadth was negative as 24 stocks advanced and 25 declined, while 72 others remained unchanged in 7,931 deals.

OANDO, CONOIL, and VERITASKAP led other gainers with 9.93%, 9.52%, and 9.38 growth in share price each to close at N15. 5, N115, and N1.05 from the previous N14.10, N105.64, and N0.96 per share.

On the flip side, DAARCOMM, UPDCREDIT, and GUINEAINS led other price decliners as they shed 8.33%, 8.26%, and 7.69% each to close at N0.44, N5.00, and N0.36 from the initial N0.48, N5.45, and N0.39 per share.

On the volume index, FIDELITY BANK led trading with 539 million shares valued at N5.6 billion in 467 deals followed by GTCO which traded 59 million shares valued at N2.796 million in 508 deals.

VERITASKAP traded 40 million shares valued at N41 million in 84 deals.

On the value index, FIDELITY BANK recorded the highest value for the day trading stocks worth N5.6 billion in 467 deals followed by GTCO which traded equities worth N2.7 billion in 508 deals.

ZENITH BANK traded stocks worth N882 million in 585 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

