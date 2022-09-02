NGX: Demands for FCMB, other stocks raise market cap by N90bn

The Nigerian capital market’s total share value rose by 3 percent at the close of trading on Friday.

This means the capital market’s equity capitalization rose by N90 billion from N26.90 trillion to N26.99 trillion after eight hours of trading today.

The All-Share Index continued on a growth path after rising by 156.03 basis points to move from 49,889.8 to 50,045.83 on Friday.

Investors traded 240.02 million shares valued at N2.67 billion in 3,435 deals today.

This fell short of the 229.12 million shares worth N1.74 billion which exchanged hands in 3,575 deals the previous day.

FCMB led the gainers’ list with a N0.29kobo rise in share price to move from N3.20kobo to N3.49kobo per share.

Stanbic IBTC gained N2 to move from N31 to N33 per share.

ETranzact’s share value was up by N0.15kobo to end trading with N2.65kobo from N2.50kobo per share.

Transcorp gained 4.76 percent to close at N1.10kobo above its opening price of N1.05 per share.



NPF Microfinance’s share traded upward by 4.52 percent to rise from N1.55kobo to N1.62kobo per share.

McNichols topped the losers’ table after shedding 9.46 percent to drop from N0.74kobo to N0.67kobo per share.

RT Briscoe’s share price dropped by 8.57 percent to end trading at N0.32kobo from N0.35kobo per share.

Chams lost 7.14 percent to end trading with N0.26kobo from N0.28kobo per share.

Honeyflour lost N0.12kobo to drop from N2.65kobo to N2.53kobo per share.

UPDC’s share dropped from N1.05 to N1.02 per share after losing 2.86 percent during trading.

Sterling Bank led the day’s trading with 93.72 million shares valued at N136.01 million.

Fidelity Bank sold 28.77 million shares worth N97.09 million.

Fideson followed with 13.84 million shares valued at N130.38 million

GTCO traded 13.04 million shares worth N258.51 million, while Zenith Bank traded 12.39 million valued at N266.46 million.

