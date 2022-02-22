NGX: Ellah Lakes tops losers as investors pocket N10bn in 8 hours

Investment in the Nigerian capital market rose by 0.02 percent at the close of business on Tuesday.

This followed the rise in equity capitalisation by N10 billion from N25.45 trillion to N25.46 trillion after eight hours of trading.

The All-Share Index was up by 12.99 basis points to close at 47, 246.9 compared to 47,233.91 achieved the previous day.

Investors traded 421.82 million shares worth N5.15 billion in 4,601 deals on Tuesday.

This surpassed the 421.45 million shares valued at N4.22 billion that exchanged hands in 5,961 deals the previous day.

Niger Insurance led the gainers’ chart following a 10 percent rise in share price to move from N0.20kobo per share to N0.22kobo

Learn Africa gained N0.22kobo to end trading with N2.42kobo from N2.20kobo per share.

SCOA share was up by N0.23kobo to move from N2.35kobo to N2.58kobo per share.

Cutix share price appreciated by N0.25kobo to move from N2.59kobo to N2.84kobo per share.

May & Baker gained N0.44kobo to end trading with N5 from N4.56kobo per share.

Ellah Lakes led the losers chart after shedding N0.42kobo to drop from N4.25kobo to N3.83kobo per share.

Veritas Kapital’s share depreciated from N0.25kobo to N0.23kobo per share after losing 8 percent during trading.

Courtville’s share dropped by 5.56 percent to end trading at N0.51kobo from N0.54kobo per share.

Guinness lost N3.95kobo to end the day’s business with N70.05 from N74 per share.

Neimeth completed the list after shedding 4.76 percent from its market price to drop from N1.89kobo to N1.80kobo per share.

United Capital led the day’s trading with 66.09 million shares worth N889.15 million.

Transcorp traded 53.53 million valued at N66.28 million.

Zenith Bank followed with 51.63 million shares valued at N1.39 billion.

Fidelity Bank sold 44.37 million shares worth N137.73 million, while Access Bank traded 26.77 million valued at N277.97 million.

