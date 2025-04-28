NGX: Equities market begins week in green as investors gain N229bn in 5 hours

The equities market began the week on a positive note on Monday, April 28, 2025, as investors gained ₦229 billion at the end of trading sessions.

This follows a surge in the share prices of stocks International Breweries (INTBREW); Legend Internet (LEGENDINT) and Cadbury Nigeria (CADBURY) amongst others, on the trading floor.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalisation increased to ₦66.694 trillion from ₦66.465 trillion which the bourse recorded on Friday, April 25, 2025.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) increased to 106,116.18 points from 105,752.61 points which were recorded the previous trading day.

The market breadth was positive as 46 stocks advanced, 16 stocks declined, and 63 stocks remained unchanged in 17,637 deals.

International Breweries (INTBREW); Legend Internet (LEGENDINT) and Cadbury Nigeria (CADBURY) led other gainers with 10%, 9.97% and 9.96% growth each in prices to close at N8. 47, N7.50 and N29.52 from the previous N7.70, N6.82 and N26.60 per share.

Livestock Feeds (LIVESTOCK), Aradel Holdings (ARADEL), and Tripple Gee & Co. Plc (TRIPPLEG) led other price decliners with 10%, 9.86% and 9.60% decline each in share prices to close at N8.55, N448.00 and N1.79 from the previous N9.50, N497.00 and N1.98 per share.

On the volume index, Access Holdings Plc (ACCESSCORP) led trading with 60 million shares in 1,389 deals, followed by Fidelity Bank Plc (FIDELITYBK) which traded 56 million shares in 485 deals.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) traded 34 million shares in 1,127 deals.

On the value index, Guaranty Trust Holding (GTCO) emerged as the top traded stock, gathering N2.1 billion in 972 deals, followed by Access Holdings Plc (ACCESSCORP) which traded equities worth N1.4 billion in 1, 389 deals.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) traded shares valued at N1.1 billion in 1, 127 deals.

