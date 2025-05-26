NGX: Equities market begins week in green as investors gain N540bn

The Nigerian equities market began the week bullish on Monday, May 26, 2025, as investors gained N540 billion at the close of trading.

This follows a surge in the share prices of stocks like Aradel Holdings (ARADEL), University Press (UPL) and Associated Bus Company (ABCTRANS), amongst others, on the trading floor.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) increased to 109,884.92 points from 109,028.62 points which were recorded the previous trading day.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalisation surged to N69.291 trillion from the N68.751 trillion which the bourse recorded on Friday, May 23, 2025.

The market breadth was positive as 33 stocks advanced, 31 stocks declined, and 66 stocks remained unchanged in 19,755 deals.

Aradel Holdings (ARADEL), University Press (UPL) and Associated Bus Company (ABCTRANS) led other gainers with 9.98%, 9.86% and 8.43% growth each in prices to close at N505.90, N4.79 and N2.70 from the previous N460.00, N4.36 and N2.49 per share.

Tripple Gee & Co. Plc (TRIPPLEG), MRS Oil Nigeria (MRS) and Chellarams Plc (CHELLARAMS) led other price decliners with 10%, 9.97% and 9.96% decline each in share prices to close at N2.07, N141.80 and N10.58 from the previous N2.30, N157.50 and N11.57 per share.

On the volume index, Fidelity Bank Plc (FIDELITYBK) led trading with 46 million shares in 873 deals, followed by Custodian & Allied Plc (CUSTODIAN) which traded 37 million shares in 144 deals.

Access Holdings Plc (ACCESSCORP) traded 35 million shares in 1,032 deals.

On the value index, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) emerged as the top traded stock, gathering N1.7 billion in 826 deals, followed by Zenith Bank Plc (ZENITHBANK) which traded equities worth N862 million in 895 deals.

Fidelity Bank Plc (FIDELITYBK) traded shares valued at N855 million in 873 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

Opinions

