NGX: Equities market begins week on losing note as investors lose N20b

The equities market started the week on a losing note as investors recorded a loss of N20bn at the end of trading session on Monday, July 1, 2024.

This is even as stocks like ETRANZACT, FIDSON, and CORNERSTONE amongst others depreciated on the trading floor today.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization decreased to N56,581 trillion from N56,602 trillion posted by the bourse on Friday, June 28, 2024.

The All-Share Index (ASI) decreased to decreased to 100,020.83 from 100,057.49 recorded the previous trading day.

The market breadth was negative as 19 stocks advanced and 28 stocks declined, while 73 stocks remained unchanged in 10,112 deals.

LINKASSURE, AFRIPRUD, and UNITYBNK led other gainers with 10%, 9.76% and 9.74 growth in share price each to close at N1. 10, N9.00, and N1.69 from the previous prices of N1.00, N8.20, and N1.54 per share.

On the flip side, ETRANZACT, FIDSON, and CORNERSTONE led other price decliners as they shed 10%, 9.70%, and 9.52% each to close at N4.50, N13.50, and N1.90 from the initial prices of N5.00, N14.96, and N2.10 per share.

On the volume index, UCAP led trading with 26.638 million shares valued at N737mn in 625 deals followed by LINKASSURE which traded 23.913 million shares in 88 deals valued at N364mn.

AIICO traded 14.213 million shares valued at N314mn in 171 deals.

On the value index UCAP recorded the highest value for the day trading stocks worth N737mn in 625 deals followed by GEREGU which traded equities worth N364mn in 165 deals.

GTCO traded stocks worth N314mn in 384 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

