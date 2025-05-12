NGX: Equities market begins week with N296.61bn loss for investors

The equities market began the week with a loss of N296.61 billion for investors on Monday, May 12, 2025.

This follows a dip in the share prices of stocks like E-Tranzact International (ETRANZACT), John Holt Plc (JOHNHOLT)and Union Dicon Salt (UNIONDICON) amongst others on the trading floor.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) decreased to 108,261.47 points from the 108,733.40 points which were recorded the previous trading day.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalisation decreased to N68.004 trillion from the ₦₦68.339 trillion which the bourse recorded on Friday, May 9, 2025.

The market breadth was positive as 39 stocks advanced, 26 stocks declined, and 53 stocks remained unchanged in 16,664 deals.

Multiverse Mining & Exploration (MULTIVERSE), Smart Products Nigeria (SMURFIT) and Meyer Plc (MEYER) led other gainers with 10% growth each in prices to close at N11.00, N0.55 and N8.80 from the previous N10.00, N0.50 and N8.00 per share.

E-Tranzact International (ETRANZACT), John Holt Plc (JOHNHOLT)and Union Dicon Salt (UNIONDICON) led other price decliners with 10%, 9.48% and 9.47% decline each in share prices to close at N5.40, N5.25 and N7.65 from the previous N6.00, N5.80 and N8.45 per share.

On the volume index, Tantalizers Plc (TANTALIZER led trading with 49 million shares in 144 deals, followed by VFD Group Plc (VFDGROUP) which traded 48 million shares in 261 deals.

Access Holdings Plc (ACCESSCORP) traded 29 million shares in 886 deals.

On the value index, MTN Nigeria (MTNN) emerged as the top traded stock, gathering N4.3 billion in 715 deals, followed by Zenith Bank Plc (ZENITHBANK) which traded equities worth N1.1 billion in 840 deals.

VFD Group Plc (VFDGROUP) traded shares valued at N782 million in 261 deals.

By:Babajide Okeowo

