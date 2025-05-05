NGX: Equities market begins week with N412bn gain for investors

Investors in the Nigerian equities market gained ₦412 billion at the close of trading on Monday.

This followed a surge in the share prices of stocks like Beta Glass Company, The Initiates Plc (TIP) and Cadbury Nigeria amongst others on the trading floor.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalisation increased to N 67.060 trillion from ₦66.6 trillion posted by the bourse on Friday.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) increased to 106,698.50 points from the 106,042.57 points recorded the previous day.

The market breadth was negative as 28 stocks advanced, 39 stocks declined, and 56 stocks remained unchanged in 18,612 deals.

Beta Glass Company, TIP and Cadbury Nigeria led other gainers with 9.97%, 9.90% and 9.87% growth each in prices to close at N120.75, N5.44 and N35.05 from the previous N109.80, N4.95 and N31.90 per share.

Ecobank Transnational Inc (ETI), Meyer Plc and Custodian & Allied Plc led other price decliners with 9.62%, 6.70% and 4.72% dip in share prices to close at N23.50, N8.35 and N17.15 from the previous N26.00, N8.95 and N18.00 per share.

On the volume index, First Holding Company Plc led trading with 106 million shares in 404 deals, followed by Guaranty Trust Holding (GTCO) which traded 87 million shares in 1, 043 deals.

Access Holdings Plc traded 42 million shares in 1, 184 deals.

On the value index, Guaranty Trust Holding traded stocks valued at N5.5 billion in 1,043 deals, followed by Aradel Holdings which traded equities worth N3.4 billion in 642 deals.

First Holding Company Plc traded shares valued at N2.6 billion in 404 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

