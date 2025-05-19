NGX: Equities market begins week with N7bn loss for investors

The Nigerian equities market began the trading week on Monday May 19, 2025 with a N7.89bn loss for investors.

This follows a dip in the share prices of stocks like The Initiates Plc (TIP), Associated Bus Company (ABCTRANS), and University Press Ltd (UPL) amongst others on the trading floor.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) decreased to 109,697.83 points from the 109,694.99 points which were recorded the previous trading day.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalisation surged to N 68,945 trillion from N68.943 trillion which the bourse recorded on Friday, May 16, 2025.

The market breadth was positive as 45 stocks advanced, 22 stocks declined, and 53 stocks remained unchanged in 24,883 deals.

Tantalizers Plc (TANTALIZER), Ikeja Hotel Plc (IKEJAHOTEL) and Beta Glass Plc (BETAGLAS) led other gainers with 10%, 10% and 9.98% growth each in prices to close at N2.53, N15.40 and N258.50 from the previous N2.30, N14.00 and N235.05 per share.

READ ALSO: NGX: Equities market sustains bullish trend as investors gain N143bn

The Initiates Plc (TIP), Associated Bus Company (ABCTRANS), and University Press Ltd (UPL) led other price decliners with 10%, 9.83% and 9.77% decline each in share prices to close at N6.12, N2.66 and N3.97 from the previous N6.80, N2.95 and N4.40 per share.

On the volume index, Access Holdings Plc (ACCESSCORP) led trading with 45 million shares in 1,738 deals, followed by Fidelity Bank Plc (FIDELITYBK) which traded 39 million shares in 885 deals.

Guaranty Trust Holding (GTCO) traded 32 million shares in 946 deals.

On the value index, Guaranty Trust Holding (GTCO) emerged as the top traded stock, gathering N2.2 billion in 946 deals, followed by Access Holdings Plc (ACCESSCORP) which traded equities worth N1 Billion in 1,738 deals.

Fidelity Bank Plc (FIDELITYBK) traded shares valued at N799 million in 885 deals.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now