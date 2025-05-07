Connect with us

Business

NGX: Equities market continues bullish run as investors gain N307bn

Published

1 hour ago

on

The equities market remained bullish as investors gained N307 billion at the close of trading on Wednesday.

This followed a surge in the share prices of stocks like Multiverse Mining & Exploration, UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust and Beta Glass Company, amongst others on the trading floor.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalisation rose ₦68.4 trillion from ₦68.1 trillion posted by the bourse on Tuesday.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) increased to 108,849.83 points from 108,361.10 points recorded the previous day.

The market breadth was positive as 49 stocks advanced, 15 stocks declined, and 60 stocks remained unchanged in 17,496 deals.

Multiverse Mining & Exploration, UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust and Beta Glass Company led other gainers with 10%, 10% and 9.98% growth each in prices to close at N8.80, N6.60 and N146.05 from the previous N8.00, N6.00 and N132.80 per share.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s stock market recovers as investors gain N240bn

Deap Capital Management & Trust Africa Prudential Plc and Linkage Assurance led other price decliners with 10%, 6.61% and 5.60% dip in share prices to close at N1.08, N1.13 and N16.00 from the previous N1.20, N1.21 and N16.95 per share.

On the volume index, Guaranty Trust Holding (GTCO) traded 98 million shares in 692 deals, followed by Tantalizers Plc which traded 75 million shares in 107 deals.

Fidelity Bank Plc traded 40 million shares in 468 deals.

On the value index, Guaranty Trust Holding (GTCO) emerged as the top traded stock, gathering N6.5 billion in 692 deals, followed by Zenith Bank Plc (ZENITHBANK) which traded equities worth N1.8 billion in 903 deals.

Nigerian Breweries Plc (NB) traded shares valued at N1.6 billion in 523 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

four × four =


 

Investigations

Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations3 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: In Zamfara, forgotten Health Center throws community into health crisis

In the late evening of Friday, September 14, 2024, shortly after the Maghrib prayer, Bashir Muhammad, a 34-year-old father of...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Insufficient teachers, learning materials worsen education access in Kwara communities

Qudus, a Junior Secondary School (JSS 2) pupil, would sit the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in a year to...