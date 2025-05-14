NGX: Equities market continues rally as investors gain N186bn

The Nigerian equities market closed trading on Wednesday May 14, 2025 with a profit for the investing publics to continue yesterday’s gaining streak.

This follows a surge in the share prices of stocks like Northern Nigeria Flour Mills (NNFM), McNichols Plc (MCNICHOLS) and Champions Plc (CHAMPION) amongst others on the trading floor.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) increased to 109,059.33 points from the 108,762.61 points which were recorded the previous trading day.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalisation increased to N68.543 trillion from the N68.357 trillion which the bourse recorded on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

The market breadth was positive as 34 stocks advanced, 25 stocks declined, and 58 stocks remained unchanged in 14,870 deals.

Northern Nigeria Flour Mills (NNFM), McNichols Plc (MCNICHOLS) and Champions Plc (CHAMPION) led other gainers with 10%, 10% and 9.91% growth each in prices to close at N99.55, N1.76 and N6.10 from the previous N90.50, N1.60 and N5.55 per share.

Multiverse Mining & Exploration (MULTIVERSE), Geregu Power Plc (GEREGU) and Legend Internet (LEGENDINT) led other price decliners with 9.63%, 9.09% and 5.41% decline each in share prices to close at N9.85, N1141.50 and N8.40 from the previous N10.90, N1255.60 and N8.88 per share.

On the volume index, Guaranty Trust Holding (GTCO) led trading with 53 million shares in 553 deals, followed by Access Holdings Plc (ACCESSCORP) which traded 51 million shares in 998 deals.

Fidelity Bank (FIDELITYBK) traded 40 million shares in 537 deals.

On the value index, MTN Nigeria (MTNN) emerged as the top traded stock, gathering N5.5 billion in 487 deals, followed by Guaranty Trust Holding (GTCO) which traded equities worth N3.6 billion in 553 deals.

Nigerian Breweries Plc (NB) traded shares valued at N1.9 million in 338 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

