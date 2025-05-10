NGX: Equities market ends week with N313bn loss for investors

The equities market closed the week with a loss of N313 billion for investors on Friday.

This followed the dip in the share prices of stocks like Transcorp Power (TRANSPOWER), Haldane McCall and Meyer Plc, amongst others on the trading floor.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) crashed to 108,733.40 points from 109,231.96 points recorded the previous day.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalisation dropped to ₦68.3 trillion from ₦68.6 trillion posted by the bourse on Thursday.

The market breadth was positive as 32 stocks advanced, 31 stocks declined, and 58 stocks remained unchanged in 15,723 deals.

Sterling Bank, Associated Bus Company (ABC TRANS) and Chellarams Plc (CHELLARAM) led other gainers with 10%, 10%% and 9.92% growth each in prices to close at N6.05, N2.89 and N4.32 from the previous N5.50, N2.60 and N3.93 per share.

Transcorp Power, Haldane McCall (HMCALL) and Meyer Plc led other price decliners with 9.98%, 9.57% and 9.09% dip in share prices to close at N328.50, N4.25 and N8.00 from the previous N364.90, N4.70 and N8.00 per share.

On the volume index, Tantalizers Plc led trading with 101 million shares in 167 deals, followed by Guaranty Trust Holding (GTCO) which traded 51 million shares in 630 deals.

Access Holdings Plc traded 45 million shares in 890 deals.

On the value index, Guaranty Trust Holding (GTCO) traded stocks valued at N3.5 billion in 630 deals, followed by Zenith Bank Plc which traded equities worth N1 billion in 710 deals.

Access Holdings Plc traded shares valued at N975 million in 890 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

