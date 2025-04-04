NGX: Equities market ends week with N8.38bn loss

The Nigerian equities market closed the week with a loss of N8 billion for investors at the close of trading on Friday.

This followed a dip in the share prices of stocks like LASACO, MANSARD, and MAY & BAKER amongst others on the trading floor.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization crashes to ₦66.14. trillion from ₦66.15 trillion posted by the bourse on Thursday.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) fell to 105,511.89 points from 105,525.26 points recorded the previous day.

The market breadth was negative as 19 stocks advanced and 28 stocks declined, while 73 stocks remained unchanged in 11,444 deals.

LIVESTOCK FEEDS LEARN AFRICA, and VFD GROUP led other gainers with 10%, 10%, and 9.83% growth each in prices to close at N7.92, N3.30 and N57.00 from the previous N7.20, N3.00 and N51.90 per share.

LASACO, MANSARD, and MAY &;BAKER led other price decliners with 10%, 10% and 8.72% dip in share prices to close at N2.34, N8.64 and N7.85 from the previous N2.60, N9.60 and N8.60 per share.

On the volume index, UBA led trading with 26 million shares in 698 deals followed by UCAP which traded 25 million shares in 585 deals.

FCMB traded 24 million shares in 472 deals.

On the value index, GTCO traded stocks worth N1.4 billion in 649 deals followed by ZENITH BANK which traded equities worth N1 billion in 685 deals.

UBA traded shares valued at N972 million in 698 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

