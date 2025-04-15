NGX: Equities market makes marginal recovery as investors pocket N31bn

The Nigerian equities market recorded a marginal made a marginal recovery from previous losses as investors gained N31 billion at the close of trading on Tuesday.

This followed a surge in the share prices of stocks like ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK, UNILEVER and LEARN AFRCA amongst others on the trading floor.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization rose to ₦65.7 trillion from ₦65.6 trillion posted by the bourse on Monday.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) increased to 104,580.44 points from 104,529.62 points recorded the previous day.

The market breadth was negative as 24 stocks advanced and 28 stocks declined, while 72 stocks remained unchanged in 12,973 deals.

ABBEY MORTGAGE BABK, UNILEVER and LEARN AFRCA led other gainers with 9.94%, 9.65%, and 8.33% growth each in prices to close at N7.41, N38.05 and N3.25 from the previous N6.74, N34.70 and N3.00 per share.

NNFM, CAVERTON, and WAPIC led other price decliners with 9.97%, 9.06% and 8.85% dip in share prices to close at N79.00, N2.31 and N2.06 from the previous N87.75, N2.54 and N2.26 per share.

On the volume index, FIDELITY BANK led trading with 47 million shares in 489 deals followed by ACCESS CORP which traded 28 million shares in 809 deals.

ZENITH BANK traded 23 million shares in 799 deals.

On the value index, MTNN traded stocks worth N2.7 billion in 398 deals followed by GTCO which traded equities worth N1.2 billion in 836 deals.

ZENITH BANK traded shares valued at N1.1 billion in 799 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

