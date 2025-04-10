NGX: Equities market makes N377bn profit in five hours

Investors in the Nigerian equities market gained N377 billion at the close of trading on Thursday.

This followed a surge in the share prices of stocks like CAVERTON, NEIMETH and VFDGROUP amongst others on the trading floor.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization increased to ₦65.8 trillion from ₦65.4 trillion posted by the bourse on Wednesday.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) crashed to 104,788.25 points from 104,187.00 points recorded the previous day.

The market breadth was positive as 44 stocks advanced and 11 stocks declined, while 67 stocks remained unchanged in 12,027 deals.

CAVERTON, NEIMETH and VFDGROUP led other gainers with 10%, 9.92%, and 9.92% growth each in prices to close at N2.31, N2.88 and N79.80 from the previous N72.60, N2.62 and N72.60 per share.

ABC TRANSPORT, ETERNA, and CAP led other price decliners with 10%, 9.90% and 7.45% dip in share prices to close at N1.26, N32.30 and N43.50 from the previous N1.40, N35.85 and N47.00 per share.

On the volume index, ACCESS CORP led trading with 77 million shares in 984 deals followed by ELLAH LAKES which traded 44 million shares in 56 deals.

FIDELITY BANK traded 32 million shares in 443 deals.

On the value index, ACCESS CORP traded stocks worth N1.6 billion in 984 deals followed by ZENITH BANK which traded equities worth N1.4 billion in 685 deals.

MTNN traded shares valued at N1.3 billion in 398 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

