NGX: Equities market posts N130bn gain, Redstarex, UPL top trading

Investors in the Nigerian equities market gained N130.05 billion at the close of trading on Friday.

This followed a rise in the share prices of stocks like Red Star Express Plc, University Press (UPL) and Associated Bus Company, amongst others on the trading floor.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) crashed to 109,028.62 points from 109,183.02 points recorded the previous day.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalisation surged to N68.7 trillion from N68.6 trillion posted by the bourse on Thursday.

The market breadth was positive as 29 stocks advanced, 22 stocks declined, and 63 stocks remained unchanged in 15,927 deals.

Red Star Express Plc, University Press (UPL), and Associated Bus Company led other gainers with 10%, 9.82,% and 9.69% growth each in prices to close at N6.71, N4.36 and N2.49 from the previous N6.10, N3.97 and N2.27 per share.

READ ALSO: NGX: Equities market recovers slightly, gains N20bn in five hours

Northern Nigeria Flour Mills, Transcorp Hotels Plc and Learn Africa Plc Assurance led other price decliners with 9.97%, 9.95% and 9.89% dip in share prices to close at N118.70, N138.50 and N4.01 from the previous N131.85, N153.80 and N4.45 per share.

On the volume index, Tantalizers Plc led trading with 137 million shares in 2,169 deals, followed by Fidelity Bank Plc, which traded 81 million shares in 168 deals.

Nigerian Breweries traded 60 million shares in 1,350 deals.

On the value index, MTN Nigeria (MTNN) traded stocks valued at N4.3 billion in 2, 169 deals, followed by Nigerian Breweries Plc, which traded equities worth N2.5 billion in 1,350 deals.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) traded shares valued at N2 billion in 1, 350 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now