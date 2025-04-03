NGX: Equities market rebounds as investors gain N30bn in five hours

The Nigerian equities market rebounded from previous day’s with a N30 billion gain for investors at the close of trading on Thursday.

This followed a surge in the share prices of stocks like AFRICAN PRUDENTIAL INSURANCE, GUINEA INSURANCE and DAAR COMMUNICATION amongst others on the trading floor.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization rose to ₦66.15 trillion from ₦66.18 trillion posted by the bourse on Wednesday.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) increased to 105,525.26 points from 105,515.99 points recorded the previous day.

The market breadth was negative as 20 stocks advanced and 32 stocks declined, while 71 stocks remained unchanged in 13,667 deals.

AFRICAN PRUDENTIAL INSURANCE, GUINEA INSURANCE, and DAAR COMMUNICATION led other gainers with 9.76%, 9.52%, and 8.33% growth each in prices to close at N15.75, N0.69 and N0.65 from the previous N14.35, N0.63 and N0.60 per share.



LIVESTOCK, PZ, and MUTUAL BENEFIT led other price decliners with 10%, 9.97% and 9.35% dip in share prices to close at N7.20, N33.40 and N0.97 from the previous N8.00, N37.10 and N1.07 per share.

On the volume index, UNIVERSAL INSURANCE led trading with 49 million shares in 772 deals followed by ZENITH BANK which traded 34 million shares in 876 deals.

ROYAL EXCHANGE traded 33 million shares in 64 deals.

On the value index, GTCO traded stocks worth N1.7 billion in 793 deals followed by ZENITH BANK which traded equities worth N1.6 billion in 876 deals.

UBA traded shares valued at N1.2 billion in 771 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

