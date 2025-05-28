NGX: Equities market sustains bullish run as investors gain N180bn

Investors in the Nigerian capital market gained N187 billion at the close of trading on Wednesday.

This followed a surge in the share prices of stocks like University Press (UPL), Learn Africa Plc, and Northern Nigeria Flour Mills (NNFM), among others, on the trading floor.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) increased to 111,902.61 points from 111,606.22 points recorded the previous day.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalisation surged to N70.5 trillion from N70.3 trillion posted by the bourse on Tuesday.

The market breadth was positive as 39 stocks advanced, 28 stocks declined, and 61 stocks remained unchanged in 16,711 deals.

University Press (UPL), Learn Africa Plc, and Northern Nigeria Flour Mills (NNFM) led other gainers with 10%, 10%, and 9.98% growth each in prices to close at N5.61, N4.51, and N130.55 from the previous N5.10, N4.10, and N118.70 per share.

Academy Press Plc, Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc, and Sky Aviation Plc led other price decliners with 10%, 9.96%, and 9.94% dip in share prices to close at N4.05, N6.87, and N59.80 from the previous N4.50, N7.63, and N66.40 per share.

On the volume index, Japaul Gold and Ventures Plc led trading with 58 million shares in 153 deals, followed by Fidelity Bank Plc, which traded 48 million shares in 638 deals.

Custodian & Allied Plc traded 37 million shares in 157 deals.

On the value index, MTN Nigeria (MTNN) traded stocks valued at N4.8 billion in 566 deals, followed by Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), which traded equities worth N2.0 billion in 652 deals.

Presco Plc traded shares valued at N1.9 billion in 372 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

