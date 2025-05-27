NGX: Equities market sustains bullish run with N1.09trn gain for investors

The Nigerian equities market continued its bullish run on Tuesday as investors gained N1.09 trillion at the close of the day’s trading.

This followed a surge in the share prices of stocks like Airtel Africa Plc , Omatek Ventures and Cornerstone Insurance Company among others, on the trading floor.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 111,606.22 points from the 109,884.92 points recorded the previous day.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalisation surged to N 70.3 trillion from N69.2 trillion posted by the bourse on Monday.

The market breadth was positive as 36 stocks advanced, 21 stocks declined, and 67 stocks remained unchanged in 15,992 deals.

Airtel Africa Plc, Omatek Ventures and Cornerstone Insurance Company led other gainers with 10%, 9.23% and 8.63% growth each in prices to close at N2, 372.50, N0.71 and N3.40 from the previous N2,156.90, N0.65 and N3.13 per share.

McNichols Plc Computer Warehouse Group (CWG) and Champion Breweries led other price decliners with 9.80%, 9.50% and 7.38% dip in share prices to close at N2.21, N9.05 and N6.90 from the previous N2.45, N10.00 and N7.45 per share.

On the volume index, Custodian & Allied Plc led trading with 37 million shares in 97 deals, followed by Fidelity Bank Plc which traded 36 million shares in 729 deals.

Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc traded 33 million shares in 138 deals.

On the value index, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) traded stock valued at N1.5 billion in 588 deals, followed by Zenith Bank Plc which traded equities worth N1.3 billion in 768 deals.

Custodian & Allied Plc traded shares valued at N752 million in 97 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

