NGX: Equities market sustains bullish trend as investors gain N143bn

The Nigerian equities market closed the week with a N143 billion profit for the investing public on Friday.

This followed a surge in the share prices of stocks like Northern Nigeria Flour Mills, Trans-Nationwide Express and Champion Plc, amongst others on the trading floor.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) increased to 109,710.37 points from 109,467.64 points recorded the previous day.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalisation rose to N68.9 trillion from the N68.8 trillion posted by the bourse on Thursday.

The market breadth was positive as 34 stocks advanced, 23 stocks declined, and 63 stocks remained unchanged in 14,600 deals.

Northern Nigeria Flour Mills, Trans-Nationwide Express and Champion Plc led other gainers with 10% growth each in prices to close at N119.90, N2.20 and N6.82 from the previous N109.00, N2.00 and N6.20 per share.

International Energy Insurance, Multiverse Mining & Exploration, and The Initiates Plc led other price decliners with 9.57%, 9.55% and 7.86% dip in share prices to close at N1.70, N8.05 and N6.80 from the previous N1.88, N8.90 and N7.38 per share.

On the volume index, Access Holdings Plc led trading with 31 million shares in 1,530 deals, followed by Guaranty Trust Holding (GTCO) which traded 30 million shares in 518 deals.

Aiico Insurance Plc (AIICO) traded 28 million shares in 238 deals.

On the value index, Guaranty Trust Holding (GTCO) traded stocks valued at N2.0 billion in 518 deals, followed by Access Holdings Plc which traded equities worth N735 million in 1,530 deals.

Zenith Bank Plc traded shares valued at N719 million in 752 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

