Connect with us

Business

NGX: Equities market sustains bullish trend as investors gain N143bn

Published

1 day ago

on

The Nigerian equities market closed the week with a N143 billion profit for the investing public on Friday.

This followed a surge in the share prices of stocks like Northern Nigeria Flour Mills, Trans-Nationwide Express and Champion Plc, amongst others on the trading floor.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) increased to 109,710.37 points from 109,467.64 points recorded the previous day.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalisation rose to N68.9 trillion from the N68.8 trillion posted by the bourse on Thursday.

The market breadth was positive as 34 stocks advanced, 23 stocks declined, and 63 stocks remained unchanged in 14,600 deals.

Northern Nigeria Flour Mills, Trans-Nationwide Express and Champion Plc led other gainers with 10% growth each in prices to close at N119.90, N2.20 and N6.82 from the previous N109.00, N2.00 and N6.20 per share.

READ ALSO: NGX: Equities market continues rally as investors gain N257bn

International Energy Insurance, Multiverse Mining & Exploration, and The Initiates Plc led other price decliners with 9.57%, 9.55% and 7.86% dip in share prices to close at N1.70, N8.05 and N6.80 from the previous N1.88, N8.90 and N7.38 per share.

On the volume index, Access Holdings Plc led trading with 31 million shares in 1,530 deals, followed by Guaranty Trust Holding (GTCO) which traded 30 million shares in 518 deals.

Aiico Insurance Plc (AIICO) traded 28 million shares in 238 deals.

On the value index, Guaranty Trust Holding (GTCO) traded stocks valued at N2.0 billion in 518 deals, followed by Access Holdings Plc which traded equities worth N735 million in 1,530 deals.

Zenith Bank Plc traded shares valued at N719 million in 752 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

fourteen + 9 =


 

Investigations

Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations4 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: In Zamfara, forgotten Health Center throws community into health crisis

In the late evening of Friday, September 14, 2024, shortly after the Maghrib prayer, Bashir Muhammad, a 34-year-old father of...
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Insufficient teachers, learning materials worsen education access in Kwara communities

Qudus, a Junior Secondary School (JSS 2) pupil, would sit the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in a year to...