NGX: ETranzact leads gainers as investors pocket N34.90bn

Total investment held by shareholders in the Nigerian capital market hit N25.47 trillion following a 0.13 rise in equity capitalisation at the close of trading on Thursday.

The figure was N34.90 billion higher than the N25.44 trillion posted at the close of trading on the floor of the capital market on Wednesday.

The All-Share Index was up by 64.77 basis points to close at 47,272.04 compared to 47,207.27 recorded the previous day.

Investors traded 340.67 million shares valued at N3.58 billion in 5,383 deals on Thursday.

This surpassed the 230.64 million shares worth N3.49 billion that exchanged hands in 4,377 deals on Wednesday.

ETranzact led the gainers’ chart following a N0.22kobo rise in share price to move from N2.20kobo to N2.42kobo per share.

Learn Africa gained N0.24kobo to end trading with N2.66kobo from N2.42kobo per share.

SCOA share price was up by N0.25kobo to move from N2.58kobo to N2.83kobo per share.

Royal Exchange’s share appreciated by N0.10kobo to move from N1.04 to N1.14kobo per share.

RT Briscoe share rose by 8.86 percent to end trading with N0.86kobo from N0.79kobo per share.

Multiverse led the losers’ table after shedding 8 percent to drop from N0.25kobo to N0.23kobo per share.

Japaul Gold’s share depreciated from N0.40kobo to N0.38kobo per share after losing 5 percent during trading.

International Breweries share dropped N0.25kobo to end trading at N5.25kobo from N5.50kobo per share.

Chams lost 4.35 percent to end trading with N0.22kobo from N0.23kobo per share.

Honeywell Flour completed the list after shedding N0.15kobo from its market price to drop from N3.88kobo to N3.73kobo per share.

Custodian led the day’s trading with 39.16 million shares worth N282.06 million.

Sterling Bank traded 33.35 million valued at N53.77 million.

Fidelity Bank followed with 22.39 million shares valued at N68.95 million.

Access Bank sold 20.38 million shares worth N209.68 million, while United Capital traded 19.07 million valued at N264.60 million.

