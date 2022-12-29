NGX: FBN Holdings, GTCO top trading as investors gain N199.02bn

The Nigerian capital market extended its bullish run with a rise in equity capitalization by 0.7 percent on Thursday.

This represents N199.02 billion growth in equity capitalization from N27.19 trillion to N27.39 trillion after eight hours of trading at the capital market today.

It followed the upward path of the All Share Index which rose by 365.4 basis points to close at 50,300, up from 49,934.6 achieved by the bourse on Wednesday.

Investors parted with N7.74 billion for 490.48 million shares in 4,480 deals on Thursday.

This surpassed the N3.88 billion shareholders splashed on 498.72 million shares in 3,989 deals the previous day.

Geregu led the gainers’ list with a N12.70kobo rise in share price, moving from N127 to N139.70kobo per share.

Nestle gained N100 to move from N1000 to N1100 per share.

McNichols’ share value was up by 9.62 percent to end trading with N0.57kobo from N0.52kobo per share.

CWG gained 9.52 percent to close at N0.92kobo, above its opening price of N0.84kobo per share.

Royal Exchange’s shares traded upward by N0.10kobo to rise from N1.07 to N1.17kobo per share.

Livestock topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.10kobo to drop from N1.19kobo to N1.09 per share.

FBN Holdings’ share price dropped by N0.75kobo to end trading at N11.05 from N11.80kobo per share.

Vitafoam lost N1.30kobo to end trading with N20.65kobo from N21.95kobo per share.

Unilever lost N0.30kobo to drop from N11.80kobo to N11.50kobo per share.

Fidelity Bank’s share dropped from N4.65kobo to N4.56kobo per share after losing 1.94 percent during trading.

FBN Holdings led the day’s trading with 271.36 million shares valued at N69.70 million.

GTCO traded 38.53 million shares worth N922.55 million.

Zenith Bank sold 19.64 million shares worth N486.57 million.

AIICO followed with 17.47 million shares valued at N9.96 million, while Consolidated Hallmark Insurance traded 13.92 million shares valued at N9.09 million.

